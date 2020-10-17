The Wokingham Paper

Woodley hairdresser makes the cut for regional styling awards

by Phil Creighton0

A WOODLEY hairdresser has been shortlisted for an award for his creative styling.

Altin Isamili, salon manager of Marc Antoni’s Woodley branch, has made the final cut for this year’s Southern Hairdresser of the Year category in the JH’s British Hairdressing Awards.

The awards look for professionalism, innovation, and outstanding talent and creativity.

Judges said that Mr Isamili’s creative hairstyling and exceptional skill in cutting and colouring ensured his photographic work stood out from the rest.

Mr Isamili said: “Through these awards, it’s wonderful to see the whole community pull together to inspire each other. We are strong and resilient and that our creativity cannot be dampened.

“I’m thrilled to be nominated as there are many amazing hairdressers in my region.”

The winner will be announced on Monday, November 30.

