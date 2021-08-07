Wokingham.Today

Woodley hairdresser reaches final round in national awards

by Jess Warren0
Marc Antoni
The team from Marc Antoni

A WOODLEY hairdresser has made the finals of the British Hairdressing Awards.

Marcus Giamattei from Marc Antoni hair salon group, is in the finals of the Southern Hairdresser of the Year category, as well as the Trend  Image of the Year category.

The latter is judged on four photos demonstrating technical and creative hairdressing expertise.

The Marc Antoni Artistic Team has also been shortlisted in the Artistic Team of the Year category.

Mr Giamattei said: ‘We’re delighted to be finalists. It’s such an honour to be shortlisted alongside such incredible talent.

“I’m confident that our photographic collections showcase our skills and imagination and I really hope that we are able to bring a trophy home to Marc Antoni.”

The family-owned salon was founded in 1966, and now has locations across Berkshire, Hampshire and Oxfordshire.

Winners will be announced on Monday, November 29, in a black tie event in London.

Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of the British Hairdressing Awards, said they recognise the best of hairdressing talent.

“In reaching the finals, the Marc Antoni team have demonstrated that they are accomplished and gifted stylists with an impeccable eye for detail,” she said.

“Every year, this competition gets tougher as the standard of entries improves  and the team should feel incredibly proud to be recognised at this level.”

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Woodley and Earley artists enjoy showcase event

Phil Creighton

A new Thames Valley Networking group has been set up for people with HIV

Phil Creighton

Lightning fast fibre speeds now being offered on Molly Millars Lane

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.