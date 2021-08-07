Woodley hairdresser reaches final round in national awards

A WOODLEY hairdresser has made the finals of the British Hairdressing Awards.

Marcus Giamattei from Marc Antoni hair salon group, is in the finals of the Southern Hairdresser of the Year category, as well as the Trend Image of the Year category.

The latter is judged on four photos demonstrating technical and creative hairdressing expertise.

The Marc Antoni Artistic Team has also been shortlisted in the Artistic Team of the Year category.

Mr Giamattei said: ‘We’re delighted to be finalists. It’s such an honour to be shortlisted alongside such incredible talent.

“I’m confident that our photographic collections showcase our skills and imagination and I really hope that we are able to bring a trophy home to Marc Antoni.”

The family-owned salon was founded in 1966, and now has locations across Berkshire, Hampshire and Oxfordshire.

Winners will be announced on Monday, November 29, in a black tie event in London.

Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of the British Hairdressing Awards, said they recognise the best of hairdressing talent.

“In reaching the finals, the Marc Antoni team have demonstrated that they are accomplished and gifted stylists with an impeccable eye for detail,” she said.

“Every year, this competition gets tougher as the standard of entries improves and the team should feel incredibly proud to be recognised at this level.”