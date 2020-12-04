Woodley Lions welcoming Santa this month

SANTA has been busy planning his annual trip to Woodley this year.

In light of the pandemic, Mr Claus has been working hard with Woodley & Earley Lions Club to make sure he can still make the journey down from the North Pole.

He will be making evening trips around town from Friday, December 4 until Thursday, December 17.

And all the way up until Christmas Eve, he’s hosting weekend breakfasts and Christmas parties for all of Wokingham’s well-behaved children.

While Mr Claus can still be spotted travelling up and down Wokingham this year, he won’t be able to make any stops in order to keep everybody Covid-safe.

Instead, he’s asking everybody to follow the coronavirus guidelines and watch his sleigh ride by from a distance.

Find out if Santa will be riding past your house here: www.facebook.com/WELionsClub.

Please note, all times are approximate and if it’s raining, he will be staying at home to make sure he’s in good shape for Christmas Eve.

And for anybody looking to stay off the naughty list, Santa is asking for donations to Woodley & Earley Lions Club for all their hard work this year.

To donate to the Club, visit www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/woodleyearley.