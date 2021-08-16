Wokingham.Today

Woodley mayor opens new Indian street food restaurant

Woodley Adda Hut
The official opening of Adda Hut in Woodley's precinct

WOODLEY’s newest restaurant had a special visitor at its opening.

Adda Hut, on Crockhamwell Road, invited Woodley town mayor, Cllr Janet Sartorel and deputy mayor Cllr Kay Gilder to officially open the premises.

The eatery specialises in Kolkata street food.

Cllr Sartorel said it was a pleasure to welcome Addu Hut to Woodley.

“I was very pleased to sample some of the dishes, which were delicious,” she said.

Cllr Gilder added: “It’s wonderful to see another new restaurant in our thriving town. The dishes were very enjoyable and it was a pleasure to be invited to the opening.”

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

