Woodley neighbours celebrate £1,000 lottery win

A TRIO from Woodley will be celebrating this week thanks to their lucky postcode.

The neighbours on Oak Way all won £1,000 in yesterday’s People’s Postcode Lottery when RG5 3QS was chosen in the daily draw.

Matt Johnson, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador offered his congratulations to the prize winners.

“What a great way to start the week. I’m sure they’ll enjoy spending the cash and treat themselves to something special,” he said.

Monday’s draw was promoted on behalf of WWF-UK, which has received more than £18.4 million in funding from the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The conservation organisation works hard to reverse the effects of climate change, plastics, the illegal wildlife trade and habitat loss.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.

For more information about the People’s Postcode Lottery, visit: www.postcodelottery.co.uk