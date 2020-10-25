Woodley neighbours win £9,000 in lottery

SOME lucky numbers – and letters – have seen nine Woodley neighbours enjoy a grand boost.

Residents in Knowle Road saw their postcode drawn in the People’s Postcode Lottery on Tuesday. Nine of them each won £1,000 in the organisation’s daily draw.

And who better to celebrate their win than local lad and People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson? Due to the virus, he could only send his well-wishes to the winners.

He said: “Brilliant news for all the winners in RG5 3QE, congratulations. I hope you enjoy the winnings.”

This draw was promoted on behalf of Barnardo’s which has received more than £5 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Barnardo’s, which runs High Close School in Wokingham’s, aims to transform the lives of some of the country’s most vulnerable children through essential services, campaigning and research.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date.

www.postcodelottery.co.uk