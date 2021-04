YOUNG people can get involved in their regular community run once again.

The Woodley Junior Parkrun is returning this Sunday.

The 2km event is free for ages four to 14. But due to Covid-19 restrictions those over 10 cannot join in at the moment.

The run starts at 9am in Woodford Park. It is free, but youngsters should register beforehand.

From Saturday, June 5, the 5km adult park run will return.

For more information, visit: www.parkrun.org.uk/woodley-juniors