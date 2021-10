WOODLEY Town Council is making plans for its annual act of remembrance.

Taking place at 11am on Thursday, November 11, around the war memorial in Woodford Park, it sees pupils, community groups, armed forces, members of the public, and councillors come together for the two-minute silence.

Any groups wishing to lay a wreath are asked to contact the town council by Monday, November 1, so arrangements can be made.

For more details, email matthew.filmore@woodley.gov.uk