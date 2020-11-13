Woodley postcodes come up lucky in lottery draw

NEIGHBOURS in Woodley have been celebrating after scooping a cash prize.

Six people in Walton Close had their postcode drawn in the People’s Postcode Lottery daily draw on Thursday, November 12. They each win £1,000.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners. He said: “I’m delighted for all of our winners. I hope they enjoy spending the win and treat themselves with the prize money.”

This draw was promoted on behalf of the Postcode Local Trust which provides short term funding to good causes that help local communities enhance their natural environment.

It’s one of a number of postcodes from the area that has been drawn in recent weeks – and the lottery sees a minimum of 32% of ticket sales going directly to charities.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.

