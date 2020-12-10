Wokingham.Today

Woodley Saints FC U15’s given early Christmas present

Woodley Saints FC Under-15 team have received a very welcome early Christmas present.

Zafar Ali, who runs the post office and MAS News in Brecon Road, has proudly become their new shirt sponsor.

“Club members and players are among our customers, so I am delighted to be putting something back into the local community,” said Ali, who has a framed shirt hanging on the wall behind his post office counter.

He is now hoping the young Saints will produce some first-class performances in Division Four of the East Berks Football Alliance.

