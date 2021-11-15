Wokingham.Today

Woodley school installs new solar panels

by Laura Scardarella0
solar panel
The 131 new panels could generate up to 49kw per hour. Picture: Stewart Turkington

A SECONDARY school is cooking up a storm after its new solar panels were installed, thanks to Wokingham Borough Council.

The Bulmershe School, on Woodlands Avenue, Woodley, replaced its old versions with 131 updated ones.

The new panels, which are across the roof of the building above the kitchen, could generate up to 49kw per hour at maximum capacity.

“Projects like this are fantastic for Wokingham Borough and it’s residents,” Cllr Gregor Murray, executive member for resident services, communications and emissions, said.

“Not only does it help us tackle the climate emergency by lowering carbon emissions, it also help us reduce costs for powering our schools in the longer term as well as making them more self-sufficient.”

Since they were installed in the summer holidays, the array has already generated nearly 10,500 kWh of green electricity, the equivalent of powering an average family house for 350 days.

“The past months have shown us just how vulnerable our energy market is to external forces with increased global demand and disruption to the supply network causing prices to skyrocket.”Cllr Murray added supporting the properties help balance the risks and move them to low energy options like LED lighting.

The council is also installing a new battery system, meaning power generated by the panels can be stored and used by the school at the most required times.

And the original solar panels removed from the school will be reused for new, lower power demand projects in country parks.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Morrisons celebrates World Book Day with donation to Windmill Primary School

Phil Creighton

Lions raise £300 for community hub with virtual pub quiz

Jess Warren

How Captain Tom inspired Woosehill girl to cut her hair – and what that means for the Royal Berkshire Hospital

Taz Usher
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.