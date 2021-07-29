Woodley street food restaurant to open tomorrow

AN INDIAN restaurant is preparing to open its doors tomorrow.

Adda Hut, which specialises in Kolkata street food, is based at 101 Crockhamwell Road.

Anjan Mitra, from Shinfield, is one of the company’s three directors.

He said they chose Woodley due to the lively market place, and is looking forward to meeting residents.

“It looks like a great community,” he said. “We’re quite excited about it.”

He said the menu steps away from curries, to offer something different.

“Also known as the city of joy, Kolkata is the heritage and cultural capital of India.” he said. “It offers a cuisine with unparalleled taste – mild and bursting with flavour.

“At Adda Hut the focus is on food quality — akin to the comfort food from mama’s kitchen,” Mr Mitra added. “Traditional buffets will be served on Sunday afternoons to celebrate seasonal flavours and specialities.”

The eatery opens at 6pm tomorrow, and also offers takeaway.