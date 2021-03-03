Woodley superstar Dexter runs another marathon

AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD from Woodley has tackled his second fundraiser for The Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Dexter Rosier raised £700 to support the staff at the hospital, by running another marathon – this time in just seven days.

He was initially inspired to start fundraising during the first wave of Covid-19 after seeing other people, including the late Captain Sir Tom Moore on television.

Last year, he raised £1,257 by holding a quiz and running a marathon in 10 days.

This time, he wanted to complete the 26.2 miles in just seven days, and, despite the rain, snow and ice he smashed it – along with his fundraising target of £100.

He said: “I’m really pleased I managed to finish my running in seven days. I didn’t always feel like going because it was so cold, one day it was -5°C, but reading the messages on my JustGiving page and knowing that what I was doing was helping my local hospital kept me going.

“I also wanted to do it in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore, who during the first lockdown showed me that if you want to do something, you should do it, and be proud and positive and happy that you are helping others.”

Dexter and Samantha Rosier

Mum Samantha kept Dexter company on his runs.

She said: “Dexter is such a lovely giving boy, he is always thinking of others and helping them where he can.

“As for many, lockdown turned his life upside down with the restrictions on social interactions, and doing these challenges has helped friends, family and others come together for a common good. We are all so proud of him for encouraging people to be more thoughtful and to support our fabulous local NHS staff.”

Dexter Rosier on a run

Jo Warrior, director of Royal Berks Charity, said: “We think Dexter is an absolute superstar and a real inspiration to others who want to fundraise.

“Everyone at the Royal Berks would like to say a huge thank you for his thoughtfulness and an enormous well done for his fundraising achievement.”