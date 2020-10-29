Woodley teen plans Remembrance tribute

WE MAY not be able to commemorate Remembrance as we normally would this year, but one teenager is determined to mark the occasion in a special way.

Freddie Shaw, a 15-year-old Army Cadet from Woodley, is embarking on his own Remembrance Sunday Trumpet Tour to honour those who fought in the First World War.

He has been granted special permission by the Royal County of Berkshire Army Cadet Force to play in four local care homes in light of public acts of remembrance being unable to go ahead.

“On Remembrance Sunday, I would normally march down to the memorial on Arborfield High Street with the Army Cadets and play The Last Post there,” Freddie explained.

“It’s a bit weird not doing that this year and I’ll miss it a little bit.”

Freddie is a member of the Royal County of Berkshire Army Cadet Band and is also a Cadet at Woodley Detachment.

He joined the marching Band when he was 12 and has been playing the trumpet for five years — he is due to take his grade five exams soon.

And this year, he will be playing The Last Post a number of local care homes: Lakeside Care Home in Earley, Braeburn Lodge Care Home in Beenham, Wild Acres Care Home in Finchampstead, and Suffolk Lodge Care Home in Wokingham.

“Care homes have been so affected by the coronavirus situation, and we talked about how it would be nice to do something special for the residents,” Freddie’s mother Kathryn said, who organised the Remembrance Sunday Trumpet Tour.

“Even if he only goes and plays for 15 or 20 minutes, it’s great that Freddie’s able to do something to commemorate the day.”

And residents at the four care homes are grateful.

“This year, I think it’s more poignant than ever that we shouldn’t forget,” said Wendy Luck, manager at Suffolk Lodge Care Home.

“It’s great that the younger generation are taking Remembrance Sunday seriously and showing their respect.

“Because of Covid, there’s not been much for our residents to do and enjoy, so we welcome Freddie coming to play and think it will be really lovely for everyone.”

Janet Elliot, manager at Wild Acres Care Home is also proud to be inviting Freddie to play for residents next month.

“We have many residents who have lost family during the First World War so this day is very special to them,” she said.

“Freddie should be commended for giving his time and for thinking of others.”

And Freddie is fundraising for The Royal British Legion, too.

He has currently raised £370 of his £400 target.

“I am immensely proud of Cadet Shaw,” said Kit Donal, Freddie’s bandmaster.

“We are saddened that we are unable to do our parades this year, but this is why I personally love being an Army Cadet instructor — to see these young people become such kind and caring human beings, especially in these awful times.”

To find out more about Freddie’s Remembrance Tour and to donate to the fundraiser, visit: bit.ly/31MaTvU