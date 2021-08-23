Woodley teen reported missing after getting into taxi this morning

POLICE are appealing for help to trace a teenager reported missing from Woodley.

Lenny Holden, 16, was last seen in Howth Drive at approximately 7.10am this morning getting into a taxi.

Lenny is described white, around 5ft 2ins, of stocky build and has short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and police believe he did not take anything with him.

The teenager is known to frequent Portsmouth and could be travelling to the area.

Investigating officer Inspector Nicky Hamblin, based at Reading police station, said: “We are concerned for Lenny’s welfare and would appeal to anybody who knows of his whereabouts or believe that they have seen him to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.”

Residents can call 101, quoting reference number 43210377857.

Anyone that sees Lenny is urged to call 999.

Inspector Hamblin added: “Lenny, if you see this appeal, please get in touch with us, we want to know that you are safe and would ask you to contact us.”