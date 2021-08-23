Wokingham.Today

Woodley teen reported missing after getting into taxi this morning

by Jess Warren0
Lenny Holden was last seen at 7.10am this morning. Picture: Thames Valley Police

POLICE are appealing for help to trace a teenager reported missing from Woodley.

Lenny Holden, 16, was last seen in Howth Drive at approximately 7.10am this morning getting into a taxi.

Lenny is described white, around 5ft 2ins, of stocky build and has short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and police believe he did not take anything with him.

The teenager is known to frequent Portsmouth and could be travelling to the area.

Investigating officer Inspector Nicky Hamblin, based at Reading police station, said: “We are concerned for Lenny’s welfare and would appeal to anybody who knows of his whereabouts or believe that they have seen him to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.”

Residents can call 101, quoting reference number 43210377857.

Anyone that sees Lenny is urged to call 999.

Inspector Hamblin added: “Lenny, if you see this appeal, please get in touch with us, we want to know that you are safe and would ask you to contact us.”

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Avoid walking by water after a drink, says life-saving campaign

Charlotte King

Wokingham to host Live Nativity on Sunday before Christmas

Phil Creighton

Covid night marshals to patrol Wokingham to reduce rates in younger people

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.