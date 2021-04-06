Wokingham.Today

Woodley Town Council comes out against plan to install mast in park

WOODLEY Town Council has objected to plans to build a 5G mast in Vauxhall Park.

Last week, the councillors agreed with resident objections that the location is “not appropriate”.

The town council has written to the borough council recommending refusal of the application, over concerns it will reduce green space, impact nearby wildlife, dominate the skyline and have a negative impact on amenity.

The council said it would also “compromise the safety of park users during construction”.

It comes as residents called for the mast to be built in a neighbouring industrial park, instead of next to a playground, a Scout hut and 200 metres from Rivermead Primary School.

