Woodley Town Council goes green with potted Christmas tree

christmas tree
The tree is returned in January, ready for hire again next Christmas. Picture: Woodley Town Council

WOODLEY Town Council is keeping it green, with its potted Christmas tree.

It has secured a live tree from the Festive Tree Hire for the Oakwood Centre, in a bid to reduce its carbon footprint.

The tree will be returned in January, and nurtured throughout the year, ready again for hire.

A spokesperson for the council said that staff have decorated the Christmas tree baubles owned for many years.

They added: “We are aware that the tree is leaning slightly to one side but we think it adds to its charm and beauty of being a real, sustainably sourced living tree.

“We hope the Christmas tree brings residents some sparkle and joy during the festive season.”

