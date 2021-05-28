Woodley town councillor Martin Doyle becomes independent

A WOODLEY town councillor has resigned the party whip and moved from the Liberal Democrat group to become independent.



Cllr Martin Doyle, who represents Loddon West alongside Cllr Michael Forrer, made the decision last month.



Cllr Lindsay Ferris, leader of the Wokingham Liberal Democrats said he was sorry that Martin had resigned from the Liberal Democrat group on Woodley Town Council.



“I wish him well in his role as an independent councillor,” he said.



Cllr Keith Baker, leader of Woodley Town Council, said Cllr Doyle has “interesting views and ideas”.



Speaking more generally, he said some councillors struggle to understand how town, parish and borough councils work, when first entering local politics.



“They’re run by a set of rules, standing orders and constitutions,” he said.



“If you’re a free flowing, free thinker, you may not adapt to the constraints of the rules.



“There has to be discipline and order to work through council business.



“Decisions are made in a democratic way and we need to move on.”



Cllr Doyle was contacted for a comment.