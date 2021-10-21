Wokingham.Today

Woodley town mayor attends judicial service

by Phil Creighton0
Reading Abbey
Reading Abbey ruins next to St James' Church Picture: Phil Creighton

WOODLEY’S Town Mayor was one of the many guests who attended the annual judicial service in Reading.

Held on Friday, October 8, at St James’ Church near Forbury Gardens, the event marks the start of the judicial year.

As this year marks the 900th anniversary of the foundation of Reading Abbey, and the current High Sheriff is a Catholic, the service was held not in its usual place of the Minster Church, but in St James which is situated on part of the abbey’s site.

The event started with a reception held in the Waterhouse Chamber of Reading’s Town Hall, before there was a procession past the Crown Court to the church.

And Cllr Janet Satorel, who represented Woodley at the service, was delighted to be present.

She said: “The Church service was quite a grand affair with readings and rousing hymns, accompanied by a magnificent choir and musicians situated high up in the gallery. I am very proud to have taken part and it was a highlight of my Mayoral year so far.”

