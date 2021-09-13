Woodley toy library restarts the fun and offers free memberships

CHILDREN are celebrating after the town’s toy library reopened after lockdown.

The Woodley Lend and Play Toy Library has been shut for the past 18 months.

To celebrate its reopening, membership is free for the next six months.

The library, based at the Ambleside Centre, provides toys to children as well as those with additional needs, including those with dementia.

Formed in 2002, the charity has almost £10,000 of toys to choose from, with something for all ages.

Prices range from 50p to £4.50 for four weeks’ hire. The library offers a party hire service for larger play items.

“Like many small charities, the lockdown has been tough,” said chairwoman Brenda Cowdery.

She said its survival has been down to her wonderful staff and working partnership with Hurst-based First Days Children’s Charity.

“We ask that people who come to the library wear a mask and ensure all the toys are thoroughly cleaned after each hire period,” she said. “Come along and see what toys we have to offer.”

It is open Wednesday from 2.30pm to 7pm, and the first and third Saturday of each month between 10am and noon.

For more information, visit: www.lendandplay.org.uk