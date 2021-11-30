Woodley Uninted 1-5 AFC Hayes: Kestrels defeated in second-half collapse

Woodley United were defeated by AFC Hayes after a disappointing second-half display which saw them concede four goals.

United put in a second half performance, that was the complete opposite of the first half, making sloppy mistakes and giving the ball away through under hit or over hit passes while playing into a stiff wind.

The visitors started lively forcing two corners in the opening minutes which Woodley handled well before Ciaran Carolan’s whipped in cross was agonisingly headed wide by a stretching Ben Anderson in the eighth minute.

Anderson and Carolan were caught offside in quick succession before Tom Clark, in the visitors’ goal, was forced to deal with an Anderson effort.

At the other end of play Ethan Giles was forced to push a shot away for a corner from Leyton Hill.

Clark was called on to catch a header from Gary Smith following a free kick and in the 21st minute a defection saw Imani Likita’s shot go over the crossbar.

The opening goal came in the 34th minute when a low cross from the AFC Hayes left found Mourad Jarraz unmarked at the far post to tap home from close range.

United responded with Anderson heading into the path of Carolan only for the forward to be denied by Clark when one on one but the lively forward got the equaliser three minutes from half time.

Smith’s free kick found Caleb Lucas on the right who in turn found Carolan to this time beat Clark.

The opening seven minutes of the second half saw both goal keepers required to parry shots away before a Woodley defender inexplicitly raised his hand at a corner kick to present AFC Hayes with a penalty kick which Liam Hind converted in the 54th minute.

AFC Hayes had a goal disallowed for offside in the 63rd minute but two goals in three minutes sealed the home team’s fate.

Jarraz outran Woodley’s defence on a counter attack to find Leyton Hill to fire past Giles with seventeen minutes remaining to be followed by Shaun Wheeler converting following another quick break away move.

The scoring was completed in the 85th minute when Jordan McGirr calmly slotted the ball into the net in a crowded penalty area.

Woodley United: Giles, Whight, Likita, Monterio, G Smith, Birkett, Lucas (Reid), DeFreitas (Betts), Carolan (Salter), Anderson, Brandao (R Smith)