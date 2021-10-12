Woodley United 1-1 Milton Keynes Irish: Kestrels exit cup after penalty shootout

WOODLEY UNITED were eliminated fromthe Berks & Bucks Senior Cup after a dramatic sudden death penalty shootout against Milton Keynes Irish.

United put on a much improved performance against their Step 5 opponents, only to suffer the agony of exiting thecup in a having twice had opportunity to win on penalties.

An even first half ended goalless, while the visitors took the lead five minutes into the second half when a long cross from their left wing found Dom Lawless unmarked with time to control the ball and fire into the far side netting past Ethan Giles.

An incident immediately after the goal saw United’s centre back Mark Williams dismissed before the match restarted.

Playing with ten men, United acquitted themselves well and were deserving of the equaliser thirteen minutes later when Caleb Lucas persistency saw him find Ciaran Carolan unmarked in the penalty area to fire home past Jack Taylor.

Milton Keynes Irish took the first penalty in a shoot out that saw Woodley’s goalkeeper Giles make three saves. However, his performance was not enough with the visitors edging home 6-5 on penalty kicks.

Woodley United: Giles, Birkett, Carmichael, Goddard, Richardson, Williams, Smith (Brandao), Reid (Monterio), Carolan, Anderson, Lucas, Subs not used: Parker