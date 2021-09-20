Wokingham.Today

Woodley United 3-2 FC Showcase: Kestrels put on a show to be crowned Sultan cup champions

by Staff Writer0
Woodley United v FC Showcase Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Woodley United’s Sunday team ensured they picked up silverware as they defeated FC Showcase in the Bracknell & District Sultan Junior cup final.

In Sunday’s final, held at Finchampstead Football Club, United edged out FC Showcase in the match that was held over from last season’s competition.

More than 100 spectators attended to watch the match.

Woodley got off to the best possible start, scoring twice in the opening five minutes.

Chris Dodds opened the scoring with a header following a Matt Leigh freekick to be followed by Jake White, who beat the keeper one on one at the second attempt after his initial effort had been parried.

FC Showcase then enjoyed the better of the half, but Woodley goalkeeper Matt Miles, who won the man of the match award made several vital saves while a shot was cleared off the line following a free kick.

The lead was reduced on 58 minutes with a strike from outside the penalty area but White restored the two goal lead three minutes later when he got ahead of a defender to steer another Leigh free kick into the net.

FC Showcase scored a second in the 79th minute to set up a nervous finish which included seven minutes of stoppage time before the final whistle was blown and United were crowned as cup winners.

