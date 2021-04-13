Woodley United appoint new first-team manager

Woodley United FC has appointed Christian Parker as their new first-team manager.

Parker takes over the reigns of the first-team after former manager Jamie Williams departed after mutual consent with the club earlier in the week.

A statement released on the clubs website reads: “Woodley United FC is pleased to announce Christian Parker as manager of its 1st team.

“Christian managed the club’s Royals team in 2020-21 having previously managed

Maidenhead United FC’s u18 team for two seasons and the Thames Valley Police forces’ side for the five years.

“In addition to his coaching and managing experience Christian is also a level 5 referee.

“Christian will be overseeing his first training session of the squad on Wednesday 14th April 2021 at 3G Woodford Park Leisure Centre, Woodley 7.45 pm meet for 8.00 pm start. All existing Woodley United and new players are welcome to attend.”