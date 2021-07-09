Woodley United FC make flying start to pre-season with win over Easington

Two first-half goals from Liam Wilson ensured that the Kestrels got their pre-season friendlies off to a flying start against Easington Sports.



Ex-Hellenic Premier Division Easington Sports, who will be playing Step five in the United Counties Football League this coming season, were United’s opening pre-season opponents in a match played at River Club.



The match was Woodley’s first outing since Saturday, December 12 last year.



However, it did not take long for the hosts to open the scoring when a quick counter attack saw Liam Wilson finish coolly in the third minute.



Although Sports enjoyed good possession in the early stages, they did little to trouble Woodley’s keeper due to a combination of poor shooting and strong defending by the Kestrels’ back four.



Wilson extended the lead in the 25th minute when the visitors failed to clear a corner which allowed Woodley to keep pressure in the penalty area and Wilson shot home from close range.



The second half saw Sports start positively but again Woodley’s back four ,helped by the midfield, stood firm in breaking up play and allowed its forwards to attack on the counter.



Easington’s goal came from an unmarked header from a corner on the hour mark.



Heads did not drop and the half continued as before with good defensive work when out of possession and dangerous breaks on the counter attack.



With neither team able to score further, Woodley recorded the win their performance warranted.