Woodley United FC manager Parker relishes Combined Counties League challenge

Woodley United’s first-team manager gave his thoughts ahead of a new adventure for the Kestrels in the Combined Counties Division.



“I think the changes to the league structures are very positive and will help clubs with less travelling especially when it comes to midweek games,” said Parker.



“However, we do have 21 clubs in our league which means getting 40 games in which I think will be the toughest challenge this year, as there are still Covid-19 issues around. We have seen this in pre-season with two games being called off.



“One thing for sure, the league campaign will be a tough one but it is one that myself, my backroom staff and the players are prepared for.



”This is a new era for the club in many ways, a new league and new management staff; so there has been a lot going on during pre-season.



“With this being my second season involved in senior football, I didn’t know a great deal about the league; however myself and my backroom staff have done our research and are well aware there are some strong teams in this league and this is going to be a good challenge for our squad and something we are looking forward to.”



The Kestrels are relishing the challenge of competing against fellow local sides Berks County and Eversley & California.



He continued: “We are aware of the local clubs such as Aldermaston, Berks County, Eversley & California, Langley, Sandhurst and Chalvey Sports, some of whom have also made the step into the league.



“Plus we played Wallingford Town in our final pre-season game last week and came away with a well-earned draw.



“We have an idea of where we want to finish in the league, plus I have my own private way of dealing with what will be a long and difficult season.



“We want to be competitive in every game we play in both the league and cups.”

By Chris Burnett