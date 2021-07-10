Woodley United FC youth teams win awards

Several of Woodley United FC’s youth teams were handed awards at the end of the football season.



The U9’s Cyclones team were presented with the BYDL ‘most improved team award’.



The U9’s team also celebrated success at Burghfield FC’s tournament at the weekend where they finished as runners-up in their competition.



The U12 Cyclones enjoyed a brilliant season where they finished as runners-up in BYDL Division Four.



Meanwhile, the U14 Mohawks were recognised for their sportsmanship throughout the season and were awarded with the fair play award by EBFA.