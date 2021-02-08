Woodley United Football Club donate to local causes

The Senior section of Woodley United Football Club, both mens and ladies, have been busy in organising quizzes and raffles to raise money for good causes.

One of the organisers, head of football development and ladies assistant manager, Nuno Antunes said: “It was a great opportunity to get everyone together over Zoom, and give something to those who have worked so hard through this pandemic.

“The idea came from our Royals manager, Christian Parker, to organise a quiz night for his squad and raise some money, and from there on it expanded out to other senior squads.

“We identified that this would be a great opportunity to say thank you to all those who have tirelessly put their life at risks to care for others, and without forgetting anyone, the likes of NHS staff, care home workers and all other groups within the critical workers group.”

They added that other proceeds will go towards Movember – the annual facial hair charity – which raises funds for mental health charities.

The club also arranged for some cake donation boxes to be delivered to NHS and key workers, giving them a sweet treat. Customers order them at cost price, and these are then sent out.

Nuno said: “I was made aware of a local café – Robyn’s Nest based in Warfield – making these donations boxes through my manager at work.

“The cost of the boxes are the cost of production, so the business makes zero profit from these.

“For me, it was a no brainer to reach out to such a great local business, and a nice gesture of us as a collective saying ‘thank you’ to our heroes.”

The first set of boxes were delivered this week to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, and the club hopes to arrange delivery for another set soon.