Woodley United Ladies 0-3 Wycombe Wanderers Ladies: Kestrels knocked off the top of the league

Woodley’s winning start to the season came to an end in front of a crowd of just shy of 100 people against a well organised Wycombe Wanderers team playing their first league game of the season.

Woodley United Ladies v Wycombe Wanderers Ladies Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

The visitors started the stronger forcing three corners in the opening quarter of hour and Sam Jackson and Steph Mobbs shot wide.

United’s best chance fell to Rosie Page-Smith in the 18th minute when her strike, following good work and a pass from Mollie Haines, was gathered by Wycombe’s keeper Amy Whale.

With the tempo of the game picking up a series of free kicks ensured before Nicole Haines made an outstanding save in the 25th minute to prevent a goal bound shot into the top corner entering the net.

From the resulting corner kick Page-Smith was injured in a challenge and in the altercation that followed Mollie Haines was dismissed leaving the hosts to play with ten players for an hour.

With United looking to get to half time to regroup Wycombe struck the opening goal five minutes from the break when Lindsay Pinker beat a number of players before slotting past the advancing Haines.

Wanderers started the second half in a hurry hitting the post following a Haines clearance then scoring a second in the 49th minute through Mobbs.

Freya Jenkins saw a long range shot go wide as Woodley sought to reduce the deficit but the game was over in the sixty second minute when Jackson completed the scoring.

As Woodley tired they were indebted to Haines for a number of fine saves in the final five minutes of the game.

The Kestrels drop down to second in the league as a result of their first defeat of the campaign.

Woodley United: M Haines, Crook, Measham, Thomas (Bendall), Gooch( Poole), Surtees, N Haines, Quinn (Pearson), Page-Smith (Lambourne), Jenkins, Wilkins (Scott)