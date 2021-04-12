Woodley United manager Williams departs club

Woodley United FC has parted company with first-team manager Jamie Williams after mutual consent.

Williams took over the role as first-team boss from Jon Laugharne in November 2019, making the step up having been the manager of Woodley United Royals previously.

He helped to steer the Kestrels clear of the relegation zone in Hellenic League Division One East before the 2019/20 season was deemed null and void due to the pandemic.

Woodley only managed to play six league fixtures in the following campaign before the league was suspended.

A statement on the club’s website reads: “With mutual consent Jamie Williams has stepped down as 1st team manager of Woodley United FC.

“The club thanks Jamie for this dedication and contribution in the role which was not easy with the impact of corona virus.

“Jamie can be pleased with the opportunities he gave to young players enabling them to make the transition from youth to adult football.

“Jamie is wished every success for the future.”