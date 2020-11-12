Woodley United secure sponsorship for seventh consecutive season

In the current difficult times Woodley United Football Club is pleased to announce that K J Smith Solicitors will continue as lead club for season 2020-21 in what will be the seventh season of support of the club.

Woodley United FC, a FA Charter Standard Community Club, field thirty-nine teams, from mini-kicker under 6s to their men’s and women’s first teams and K J Smith Solicitors are delighted to be part of such an important part of the local community in Woodley.

The club was recognised for its work in the community in 2019 by being presented with Wokingham Borough Sports Council Community Club and Get Berkshire Active’s Community Club awards.

Visitors to Woodley United’s home venue at Uni of Reading Bulmershe Pavilion will see evidence of KJS Solicitors support in the form of a display banner.

Elliot Clark, Commercial Manager at K J Smith commented: “We have been involved with Woodley United for many years, and to continue as the kit sponsor of our local club for the forthcoming season fills us with pride. We are delighted to continue our commitment to a club doing such great things in our community and we wish all Woodley United FC squads the best of luck ahead of the 2020-21 season.”

For more information about the club visit www.woodleyunitedfc.co.uk or follow it on twitter @woodleyutdfc