Woodley United Sunday qualify for Bracknell Sunday League Sultan Cup final

WOODLEY UNITED SUNDAY have a cup forward to look forward to after they defeated Bracknell Spartans Vets in the semi-final of the Bracknell Sunday League Sultan Cup.



The Kestrels flew out of the blocks and were two goals ahead within the opening 10 minutes of the match after a quickfire double saw Josh Beasleigh headed home from a corner before Matt Croft extended the lead.



Woodley showed their set-piece superiority as they struck again from a corner midway through the second-half as Craig Hunter got on the scoresheet.



Craig Masterson then sealed the fourth and a place in the cup final as he finished off a flowing Woodley attack.



A chance to capture silverware will be up for grabs when Woodley take on FC Showcase in the final of the competition.

Both clubs are expected to release details confirming the date of the final in due course which is expected to kick off the 2021/22 season.