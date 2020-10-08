Woodley United to welcome Reading City in FA Vase in Rivermoor derby

WOODLEY UNITED will be out to cause a cup shock when they host their landlords Reading City in the FA Vase on Saturday.

The Kestrels have endured a tricky start in their Hellenic League Division One East campaign with one win and three losses from their opening four fixtures.



They are currently in 14th, but will be looking to surge up the table with games in hand to play over several of the sides above them in the division.

Meanwhile, Woodley’s opponents have made a super start to their campaign in the Hellenic Premier Division.



They climbed to the top of the division on Tuesday evening with a 2-1 victory over Fairford Town to earn their fourth win in seven matches.



Woodley were given a bye into the second qualifying round of the FA Vase, while Reading City progressed with a late winner against Virginia Water.



The two sides last met in the 2017/18 in which both league games were drawn, with 0-0 and 2-2 stalemates.

Woodley are welcoming supporters to the Rivermoor Stadium, Scours Lane, as they look to continue their journey in the FA Vase (3pm kick off).