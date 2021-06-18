Woodley United U9 Hurricanes storm to trophy victory

Woodley United U9 Hurricanes were able to celebrate cup success after winning the BYDL Cup.



Up against Caversham Trents, United fought off a strong start from their opponents and began

to attack.



Woodley opened the scoring from close range following a corner and then finished off a superb passing move to add a second before half-time.



Hurricanes then capped off their tremendous team performance by adding two more goals in the second half to seal trophy win.