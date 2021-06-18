Woodley United U9 Hurricanes were able to celebrate cup success after winning the BYDL Cup.
Up against Caversham Trents, United fought off a strong start from their opponents and began
to attack.
Woodley opened the scoring from close range following a corner and then finished off a superb passing move to add a second before half-time.
Hurricanes then capped off their tremendous team performance by adding two more goals in the second half to seal trophy win.
Woodley United U9 Hurricanes storm to trophy victory
Woodley United U9 Hurricanes were able to celebrate cup success after winning the BYDL Cup.