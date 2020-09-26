Woodley vandals snap community trees in half

TWO TREES, which were planted as part of a fundraising initiative, were vandalised in Woodley earlier this month.

The trees on Woodlands Avenue, near Addington School and The Bulmershe School, were found snapped in half.

Woodley resident Daniel Powell, who discovered the damage on Monday, September 7, said: “Seeing them really upsets me. It took a lot of time and effort, and a lot of emotion to put the trees there.

“The project is something for everybody to enjoy, so vandalising the trees is a horrid thing to do.

“It’s unnecessary, don’t do it. Please don’t do it.”

In 2017, more than 60 trees were planted by a group of pupils in Woodley and Earley as part of CommuniTrees.

It was a project designed to encourage partnership between neighbouring schools in the area.

And the trees were planted with the help of many organisations, including Loddon Vale Rotary Club and Woodley Stars who collectively donated £1,000 to the initiative.

Melanie Eastwood, an organiser of CommuniTrees, said: “My heart went into that project and I’ve worked so hard to keep these trees alive.

“I’m personally invested in the trees, as are many other people, because so much work went into getting them planted.”

Ms Eastwood said that she was relieved to see that only two of the 64 trees had been damaged.

“We’re not impressed that the trees have been disrespected,” she added.

“But it’s been nice to see how many people are interested and are giving us support right now.”

Mr Powell has since reported the vandalism to the community policing team in Woodley.