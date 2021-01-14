Woodley Vegan Market set to return this weekend

IN A BID to help people get their essentials this Veganuary, Woodley Vegan Market is returning.

This coming Sunday, Sparkle Vegan Events is hosting a Covid-safe market for all residents, whether they live a plant-based life, are vegan-curious, or simply love food.

Local businesses selling a range of plant-based wares will be setting up shop, with social distancing and hand sanitising being the order of the day.

Sarah Zeneli, from Sparkle Vegan Events, said she is looking forward to returning to Woodley’s market scene.

“We have received a fantastic response from the local community who are excited to see us return to the town,” she said.

“Our stallholders are wonderful small businesses with brilliant delicious, homemade, artisan, ethical and sustainable products.

“They would really appreciate your support at this very difficult time.”

Depending on government restrictions, the market is scheduled to return on the third Sunday of each month.

This weekend’s market is open from 11am until 3pm on Sunday, January 17, and entry is free of charge.

For more information, visit www.sparkleveganevents.com/woodleyveganmarket