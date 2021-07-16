Woodley Waitrose makes a tasty donation to The Cowshed

CHILDREN in crisis will be getting an extra treat from The Cowshed, following a generous donation from a Woodley supermarket.

The Hurst-based charity received a range of luxury food items from the team at Woodley Waitrose last month to honour Child Poverty Week.

The treats are now being distributed with food parcels that are sent out to families on The Cowshed’s referral list, in a bid to put a smile on some youngsters’ faces.

Becky Russell, the charity’s referrals supervisor, said: “We are always so grateful for the support we receive from local businesses.

“The kind donation from Waitrose has provided the families we help in crisis with a lovely surprise in each of the usual Hillsong Church Reading food bags we give out.

“The chocolate and other goodies have brought some definite joy to children who may not always be able to receive these luxury treats.”

The Cowshed is a crisis support charity that offers food, clothes and essentials to families in need. Find out more at www.thecowshed.org