Woodley wins green flag award for Woodford park

A MARK of quality is flying proudly across a Woodley park this week after a vote of confidence from the Keep Britain Tidy campaign.

For the third year in a row, Woodford Park has been judged worth of a green flag.

It is awarded to green spaces that are well-managed and managed by voluntary and community groups.

Woodford Park is one of more than 2,000 sites across the country to collect the award for 2020.

This is particularly poignant in the current Covid-19 pandemic, when millions of people across the country have seen the value of having great quality green spaces on their doorstep.

Town Council Leader Cllr Keith Baker said that he is proud that Woodford Parkhas retained the award, providing local residents and visitors with a spectacular space to enjoy.

“Winning the Green Flag award for the third-year running is a great testament to the hard work of the Town Council staff and the volunteers from the Friends of Woodford Park who help maintain such a beautiful facility,” he said.

“This has been all the more important during the lockdown period of Covid-19, where accessing green spaces was vital for mental and physical health.

“The Council is particularly proud that this is the only park in the Wokingham Borough area to have received and retained Green Flag status.”

Keep Britain Tidy, which manages the scheme under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, was also pleased to include Woodley in what has been a record-breaking year.

It has awarded more than 2,000 such flags across the country.

Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: “This year, more than ever, our parks and green spaces have been a lifeline and we know that millions of people have used themto relax, meet friends, exercise or simply escape for a short time.

“It is testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of parks staff and volunteers that, despite the challenges that went along with record numbers of visitors, Woodley Town Council has achieved the highest international standards for Woodford park, demanded by the Green Flag Award.”