Woodley Women’s Club returns to Oakwood Centre

WOODLEY Women’s Club is returning this month, with sessions starting from Monday.

The group has recently confirmed its programme of events for the year.

The first meeting is Monday, September 6, at 7.30pm at the Oakwood Centre with Tom Way talking about his world wildlife photography.

Molly Cheesman, from the society, said: “After being forced to close down for approximately 18 months like most clubs, the Woodley Women’s Club is delighted to announce that we are re-starting our meetings.

“Our club secretary Sheila has worked really hard preparing an excellent list of speakers for the coming year.”

Ms Cheesman said plans are underway for a Christmas party at Sonning Golf Club and the club’s birthday party in February.

“We are also excited to say that two new ladies have joined the committee, offering to be joint social secretaries, so there will also be outings to look forward to in the future,” Ms Cheesman added.

She hopes to see existing and new members next week.