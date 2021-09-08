Woodley’s Christmas fayre to return with new look

WOODLEY’S Christmas Fayre will be returning this winter.

The event was cancelled last year due to coronavirus, but will be back in familiar form this December.

From 10am until 3pm on Sunday, December 5, the town’s residents are invited to join the festivities in the town centre.

Woodley town centre manager, Brian Fennelly, said he is confident the Yuletide event will go ahead, and he is very pleased with the interest so far.

“Having had a year off, it’s given us a chance to reflect,” Mr Fennelly said. “So we’re going to do things a bit differently.”

The town’s centre stage will be used as a focal point for the day, with a wide programme of events featuring nearby groups and choirs.

“We want to have more street performers this year,” Mr Fennelly said.

This could include circus-style performances, bringing mobile entertainment to the town.

Mr Fennelly hopes this choice will mean large crowds do not gather around the stage, but attendees have plenty to see as they roam the precinct.

Stalls will include hot food and drink, Christmas gifts, and charity fundraising stalls.

“It’s a great opportunity to come out and buy some early Christmas presents,” Mr Fennelly added.

And it’s not the first Christmas event for the town

The week prior, there will be a Christmas Tree light switch-on, on Saturday, November 27.

The event will include a carol concert, song with lashings of mulled wine, mince pies and hot roasted chestnuts.

Applications are now open for vendor pitches for the December event.

Stalls and gazebos are limited to three metres long and wide.

A charity gazebo costs £30, trade price is £45, and trade vehicles cost £60.

Stall applicants will be contacted with details in the first week of November.

n For more information, visit: www.woodleytowncentre.co.uk