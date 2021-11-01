Woodley’s first Hallowe’en event a spooktacular success

FAMILIES across the town joined Hallowe’en festivities at the weekend.

Woodley town centre played host to a range of family-friendly activities, including a witch hunt and colouring competition.

Brian Fennelly, town centre manager, said he was delighted with the number of families that came along on Saturday.

“It was a really good event,” he said. “The turnout was much higher than we thought. in fact, it creates a bit of a problem for next year, as we will have to scale things up even more.”

Mr Fennelly said the town’s first hallowe’en event was a trial, to test the waters.

“We thought we would play it by ear really,” he explained. “But on the day, we had to print more activity sheets for the children.”

He said the majority of children dressed-up for the occasion, sporting a range of ghoulish costumes.

And parents joined in the fun too.

“People were dancing on the stage,” he said. “we couldn’t stop them once they got going.”

He plans to host another event next year, to mark the spooky season.