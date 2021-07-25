Woodley’s New Look to close on Wednesday

WOODLEY’s New Look is closing later this month.

On Wednesday, July 28, the women’s fashion shop will shut permanently.

Town centre manager, Brian Fennelly said he was disappointed to see the shop go.

“We found out a couple of weeks ago,” he said. “It seems they’re focusing on bigger towns.”

It means the nearest New Look shops are now in Reading and Bracknell town centres.

In February, the retailer closed its Wokingham town centre store.

However Mr Fennelly said he is optimistic there will be a new tenant in the shopfront soon.