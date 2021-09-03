Woodley’s over 55s club regroups

A WOODLEY club is restarting sessions after 18 months away.
The Woodley Over 55s Club will be meeting today (Friday, September 3) with a talk about under sea life of Indonesia.
It will be delivered by Paul Hatfield at 2.15pm.
Doors open at 1.45pm, for visitors to find their seats at Coronation Hall.
A spokesperson for the club said a full programme of events has been planned until the end of the year, ranging from talks to music, bingo and a Christmas party.
Sessions this month include a talk about Great Ormond Street hospital, a quiz afternoon and a comedy picture show.
n For more information, call Jill Turner on 0118 9628631.