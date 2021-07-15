Woosehill arts group takes the stage to the big outdoors

A WOOSEHILL performing arts school held its own festival earlier this month.

Roughly 200 students from Platform YP took to the stage at Dinton Pastures Country Park, marking the first time all the school’s students have performed together since 2019.

Picture: Platform YP

School founder, Tracey Eley, said it was an incredible day.

“Our students were outstanding,” she said. “All of the teachers were in tears during the opening number — completely taken by surprise by how emotional we all were seeing the school performing together again.”

Ms Eley said the audience of almost 500 people queued in the rain for the show, with the wet weather clearing for the performances.

The troupe, which has students aged from three to 18, sang a mixture of songs from musicals.

Picture: Platform YP

There were also tap dances, jazz routines, ballet performances.

Ms Eley added: “We decided to put it together to give our students their big end of year show as we could do it safely outdoors.

“Our students had a brilliant day and parents all had a great time finally seeing their children back on stage. I can’t believe we managed to pull this off.”

It raised more than £600 for Platform YP’s Edinburgh Fringe fundraiser.