Woosehill Isabella raises more than £1,000 at sixth birthday party

A WOOSEHILL girl described her birthday fundraiser as the “best day ever” after raising vital funds for hospital departments and a charity close to her heart.

Isabella Waistell celebrated her sixth birthday in style with a raffle, stalls and even a special visit from Frozen’s Anna and Elsa.

The kind-hearted youngster’s party took place at the Wokingham and Emmbrook Football Club, on Lowther Road, last Sunday.

Having raised £1,167 so far, the money will be split between the Cleft Lip And Palate Association, John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford and Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Isabella’s mother, Debbie Waistell, said the event was a success having received lots of donations from the community.

“I can’t believe the amount of people that came along to support out fundraising efforts and celebrate Isabella’s birthday.

“Everyone from Isabella’s school had such a lovely time and it was nice for the parents and children to all get together again after such a long time.”

Mrs Waistell is grateful for the care and support doctors and nurses have shown

towards Isabella.

She said: “We really want to buy more toys for the hospital departments to help with children’s visits which, with Isabella’s help, we hope to be able to deliver in October half term.”

To donate, visit: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/debbie-waistell