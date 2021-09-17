Woosehill performers take to stage with Shrek the Musical

PERFORMERS from a Woosehill theatre group took to the stage last month for a performance of Shrek the Musical.

Platform YP students performed the show at The Whitty Theatre, in Wokingham from Monday, August 9, to Friday, August 13.

Principal, Tracey Eley, said the week had guest teachers helping prepare the production.

“I was just as proud of the teachers as the students, as all teachers were Platform alumni who have gone on to professional training,” she said.

“Our past students are all part of the Platform family, and always will be. It was such a privilege to have such a talented team, all of whom I have taught.

“I loved working alongside them as adults and it was amazing to see them inspiring the next generation. They were such a wonderful example to our current students.”

Vinny Coyle, who is currently in the West End Cinderella cast, said it was an honour to return to Platform YP.

“Having started my journey as an actor, I am delighted to come back and help nurture the incredible talent they produce year in, year out,” he said.

“I owe everything to Tracey, for her guidance, I wouldn’t be where I am today without her and my experience at Platform.

“So seeing budding young students thrive under the lights, I want to be a part of their journey into the crazy, but the incredible world of the Arts industry.”

Mr Coyle has previously performed in Les Miserables, Phantom of The Opera and Miss Saigon.

And school alumni Lucas Altoft, said returning was a great opportunity to give back to the group.

Currently training at Italia Conti, Mr Altoft said: “It really is a rewarding job to be able to come back to use the training I’ve gotten and am now getting in order to teach the next generation of performers.”