Wokingham.Today

Woosehill WI plants trees for community

by Staff Writer0
WI volunteers plant trees in Woosehill for the Queen?s Green Canopy project. Picture: Woosehill WI

TREES have been planted in Woosehill to mark the Queen’s Green Canopy project.

Last month, the Woosehill WI planted 15 trees behind Windmill School and the Acorn Centre.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Our WI copse will be a big improvement to the austere view of the rear of both these buildings.

“Our team of volunteers turned out in force, together with Cllr Imogen Shepherd-Dubey and Emma Pilgrim and Anne Millican of Wokingham Borough Council, to plant the trees. We all look forward to watching them flourish in the future.”

The trees were secured via a grant from the Woodland Trust.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Friends of Fox Hill host wildflower planting this Saturday

Jess Warren

New greenway in Wokingham would ‘spend taxpayers money frivolously’

Charlotte King

Woosehill water works finish early say South East Water

Staff Writer
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.