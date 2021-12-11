Woosehill WI plants trees for community

TREES have been planted in Woosehill to mark the Queen’s Green Canopy project.

Last month, the Woosehill WI planted 15 trees behind Windmill School and the Acorn Centre.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Our WI copse will be a big improvement to the austere view of the rear of both these buildings.

“Our team of volunteers turned out in force, together with Cllr Imogen Shepherd-Dubey and Emma Pilgrim and Anne Millican of Wokingham Borough Council, to plant the trees. We all look forward to watching them flourish in the future.”

The trees were secured via a grant from the Woodland Trust.