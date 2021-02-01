Work begins on new Rams stand at Old Bath Road

WORK on the new 300-seater grandstand at Rams RFC’s Old Bath Road home has begun, writes Richard Ashton.

It is being installed by Duncan Lynch Precision Engineering, and they have made a terrific start despite some challenging weather conditions.

The 60-metre long concrete base, which runs from one 22 to the other on the clubhouse side of the ground, has been put in, along with the main structure.

The next phase of the project will see the roof and tread boards begin to be worked on, with the hope the project will be completed by the end of February.

Other improvements to the ground made in recent months include new floodlights, an upgraded shack serving food and drink outside, and a disabled ramp for superior access.