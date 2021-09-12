AN ARBORFIELD horserider is speaking out about what she says is the neglect of byways in the area.

Sue Redpath, a member of a livery yard in the area, said she is concerned the borough council is failing to maintain public byways.

She is particularly concerned about Arborfield 15, a public byway also known by the name of Wokingham Lane, off Poperinghe Way.

She said the route has deep ruts of two- to three- feet, caused by a minority of anti-social drivers in 4X4s.

Lauren Eaton, communications officer for the Green Lane Association (GLAS), works to encourage responsible use of byways by off-road vehicle owners.

She said the damage was likely caused by drivers going off-piste, a crime that could lead to cars being seized and crushed, if repeated.

Ms Redpath said she reached out to the borough council over the issue earlier this year, but said there has been a lack of transparency over timelines.

“Wokingham is one of the best places to live in the country,” she said. “So you expect for lanes like these to be useable.

“It feels like it’s at the bottom of the list. They’ve done nothing for six months.”

She said the borough council told her it was gathering quotes to re-level the route.

“Maybe they can’t get hold of the materials or equipment – but tell people,” she said. “Be more transparent.”

RISK: A horserider is worried Arborfield 15 poses a threat due to its surface

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure at the borough council, confirmed the damage was from 4X4 vehicles but said they do not yet have a date for the repairs.

Graeme Collins, chairman for the Loddon Vale Trail Riders Fellowship (TRF) said his organisation would be happy to help with the work.

The TRF works to promote responsible trail riding on byways across the country.

“We are more than happy to help with the maintenance of the lane,” he said. “Let’s work together and get the repairs done.”

This was echoed by Ms Eaton, from GLAS, who said her organisation has been helping councils maintain byways for 26 years.

“We are constantly working on these sort of projects, giving out advice and helping with maintenance where there are budgetary restrictions,” she explained.

Mr Collins agreed that the borough council was not staying on top of byway maintenance, but said it is not the only local authority struggling to do so.

Often, byways can be placed at the bottom of the priority list, Ms Eaton explained.

“The TRF and GLAS have repeatedly offered to help maintain the byways,” Mr Collins explained. “We did a lane clearance in Swallowfield last year with GLAS.”

He said some of the TRF membership fees go into a fund set aside for the maintenance of byways for all users: horseriders, cyclists, walkers, motorcyclists and drivers.

“We’re having more and more wet winters, which is causing an additional problem,” he said. “Byways should have drainage ditches on either side – most

of the problems are caused by standing water.

“It’s a road – a byway open to all traffic – and [the council is] required by law to maintain it.”

He said his organisation also works alongside the British Horse Society (BHS) and GLAS as part of the Mid and West Berkshire Local Access Forum.

“We debate the subjects that affect countryside access,” he explained.

In March, the borough council placed an experimental Traffic Regulation Order on Arborfield 15, restricting the width to 1.5 metres, banning 4X4 cars.

The council is currently considering making the restriction permanent but is looking for feedback first.

Cllr Batth added: “We are working on a plan for seasonal closures on sensitive byways to prevent damage by 4×4 use over the winter, and are hoping to get this in place for this winter.

“This should prevent the damage to the surface in the most sensitive parts of the year, while balancing the existing rights of vehicle users to use byways.”

Mr Collins is concerned that by permanently removing access to cars, it would only displace the problem of anti-social behaviour, sending irresponsible drivers into different woodland areas.

“Persistent culprits will just move to the next woodland. Education is the solution, and that’s what GLAS tries to do.”

Ms Eaton said that when temporary Traffic Regulation Orders are used, the “wrong people” could begin using the byway.

“It becomes a bit of a playground because there is nobody there to stop them,” she said. “GLAS members are also the eyes and the ears on the ground. If you get rid of legitimate users, you get rid of their ability to report incidents.

“Closure doesn’t stop these people – they don’t care.”

Mr Collins was also concerned both bikers and 4X4 drivers could become a persecuted community.

“We have to be careful not to persecute the responsible many for the actions of the irresponsible few,” he said.

“GLAS advocates for sensible use, as we do. What’s happened here is not representative of 4X4 users.”

He said there are many instances where ramblers, cyclists or horseriders may also deviate from a byway, bridleway or footpath track – sometimes without knowing.

“Councils don’t put adequate signage in,” he said. “Either one user, viciously or inadvertently, goes off-piste and a new track is formed.

“The next person comes along, sees a track, and goes with it.

“Do they get persecuted for it? Of course they don’t, because that’s not what a modern, tolerant, society does.

“Motor vehicles have access to less than 2% of the rights-of-way networks in the country,” he said. “We and GLAS have maps for our members to follow that show these.”

He said bikers will often use these maps on a GPS, directly showing the route to follow.

Ms Eaton said her organisation does not tolerate off-piste driving, and any members found doing so would be removed.

“It is the worst thing you could possibly do,” she said. “Ignorance is not an excuse.

“We exist to give the byway information and maps to our members, but drivers can also access the local council’s maps to find out where it is legal and illegal to drive.”