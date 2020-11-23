Working from home could be here to stay

MORE THAN a third of Berkshire’s workforce expect to carry on working from home.

According to Barratt Homes, 38% of employees believe this will become their new normal.

Many offices have been forced to close and non-essential workers asked to use their homes as their workplace.

The housebuilder surveyed 750 people to find out how employees felt about the new arrangements, launched as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It found that across the South East, 37% of people anticipate to be regularly working from home, even after the pandemic has ended, with 18- to 34-year-olds being the most likely to work remotely.

The survey also reported that those who expect to work from home are the most likely to consider moving house.

And they are prepared to move as much as an extra hour away from their workplace, compromising a longer commute for more space.

“Lockdown has clearly been a massive change for most companies with the decanting of offices in towns and cities as people increasingly work remotely,” said Lynnnette St-Quintin, sales and marketing director for Barratt Southern Counties.

“This is changing people’s views on how and where they want to live by not being tied to their office.”