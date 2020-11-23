The Wokingham Paper

Working from home could be here to stay

by Charlotte King0
Picture: Anrita1705 via Pixabay

MORE THAN a third of Berkshire’s workforce expect to carry on working from home.

According to Barratt Homes, 38% of employees believe this will become their new normal.

Many offices have been forced to close and non-essential workers asked to use their homes as their workplace.

The housebuilder surveyed 750 people to find out how employees felt about the new arrangements, launched as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It found that across the South East, 37% of people anticipate to be regularly working from home, even after the pandemic has ended, with 18- to 34-year-olds being the most likely to work remotely.

The survey also reported that those who expect to work from home are the most likely to consider moving house.

And they are prepared to move as much as an extra hour away from their workplace, compromising a longer commute for more space.

“Lockdown has clearly been a massive change for most companies with the decanting of offices in towns and cities as people increasingly work remotely,” said Lynnnette St-Quintin, sales and marketing director for Barratt Southern Counties.

“This is changing people’s views on how and where they want to live by not being tied to their office.”

Related posts

Public call to say thank you on centenary of First World War’s end

Phil Creighton

Campaigners’ meetings to help fight against Ruscombe developments

Phil Creighton

Oliver Bonas launches recruitment campaign as it prepares to open in Wokingham’s Peach Place

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.